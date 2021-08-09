Eaton Vance Management Purchases New Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,282 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 34,720 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 11.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,191,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,496,000 after acquiring an additional 223,082 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

In related news, EVP Norman J. Montgomery sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $304,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,405.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FCF stock opened at $13.46 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $94.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.85 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF).

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.