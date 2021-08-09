Eaton Vance Management Takes Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 199 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 49,965 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 420.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Paylocity by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,746 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,724,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PCTY. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $241.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $124.75 and a 1 year high of $245.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. Research analysts forecast that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

