Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) Posts Earnings Results

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Ebix had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of EBIX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.39. 7,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,219. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.95. Ebix has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $64.14. The stock has a market cap of $940.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 2.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand software and e-commerce services and solutions to insurance, financial, healthcare, and e-learning industries in the United States and internationally. It develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges; provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the area of customer relationship management, and front-end and back-end systems; and offers outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

