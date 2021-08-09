EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EDRVF. Citigroup downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group upgraded EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.86 target price for the company. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded EDP Renováveis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.90 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS EDRVF opened at $22.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53. EDP Renováveis has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $30.10.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.