El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) by 593.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in El Pollo Loco were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 23,081.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 95.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 8.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,742 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 28.4% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 46.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 10,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In related news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 5,000 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,933,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 47.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $18.49 on Monday. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $674.46 million, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.56.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million. Analysts expect that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

