Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68-4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.970-$1.030 EPS.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $35.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Elanco Animal Health has a 52-week low of $24.17 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.11.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ELAN. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.89.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

