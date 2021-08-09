Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 162.3% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.19.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $263.44 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $270.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $252.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 119.12% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total value of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,283,621 shares of company stock valued at $306,474,518. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

