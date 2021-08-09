Ellaism (ELLA) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $52.00

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $86,748.60 and approximately $52.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,125.78 or 0.06830495 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.66 or 0.00130371 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

