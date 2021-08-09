ElringKlinger’s (EGKLF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:EGKLF) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS EGKLF opened at $16.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.32. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $19.80.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

