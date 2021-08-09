Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires New Holdings in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CERT. Ratan Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Certara by 121.4% during the first quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 154,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 84,977 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Certara by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 748,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Certara during the first quarter worth $690,000. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in Certara by 13.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 258,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 30,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Certara during the first quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Certara news, SVP Richard M. Traynor sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $85,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 350,287 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,145.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,613,576 shares of company stock worth $198,081,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

CERT stock opened at $28.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 5.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.63. Certara, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CERT shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Certara in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

Certara Profile

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

