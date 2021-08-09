Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Price Target Raised to C$46.00

Empire (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EMLAF. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Empire from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of EMLAF stock opened at $32.85 on Thursday. Empire has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $34.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.77.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations, as well as operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as VoilÃ by Sobeys, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

