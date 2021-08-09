Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will announce sales of $154.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $150.60 million to $157.83 million. Employers reported sales of $181.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $634.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.90 million to $653.09 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $643.79 million, with estimates ranging from $629.30 million to $658.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $171.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Employers had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EIG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of Employers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Employers stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 58,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,322. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.96. Employers has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $43.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 3rd. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Employers by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Employers by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

