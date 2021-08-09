Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank increased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Enbridge by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enbridge by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ENB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 73,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,847. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 103.87%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

