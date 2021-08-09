Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Avalon Investment & Advisory

Avalon Investment & Advisory lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Enbridge during the second quarter worth $29,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 133.2% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus lifted their price objective on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of NYSE ENB opened at $39.54 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $41.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 14.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.6645 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.87%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

