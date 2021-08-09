Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target Raised to C$55.00 at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$46.42.

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$29.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$7.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of C$23.12 and a one year high of C$39.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$28.68.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$805.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$619.56 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Mining will post 2.7300001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.96%.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

