Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) Director Robert William Kirkwood Purchases 10,000 Shares

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) Director Robert William Kirkwood purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$69,564.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 334,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,326,519.29.

Shares of TSE:EFR traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.54. The company had a trading volume of 76,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,016. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 8.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$972.36 million and a PE ratio of -19.64. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.91 and a 52-week high of C$9.75.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.79 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

