Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives $25.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.
EPAC stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $28.84.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,386,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,435,000 after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 36,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.
