Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Receives $25.60 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.60.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

EPAC stock opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Enerpac Tool Group has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $28.84.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,438,000 after buying an additional 575,481 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,786,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,386,000 after buying an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,266,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,435,000 after acquiring an additional 51,914 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,059,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after acquiring an additional 36,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

