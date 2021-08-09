Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0304 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of ERF stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.69. 1,483,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,945,567. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 3.23. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $7.54.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ERF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Desjardins raised Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.89.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

