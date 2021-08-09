Enerplus’ (ERF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Tudor Pickering currently has a C$10.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

ERF has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$10.66.

ERF opened at C$7.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.60. The stock has a market cap of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.30. Enerplus has a 12-month low of C$2.22 and a 12-month high of C$9.28.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$288.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 1.7448069 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a boost from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -3.00%.

In other Enerplus news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.41 per share, with a total value of C$111,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 199,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,480,903.32. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 70,000 shares of company stock worth $526,550.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

