EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.40 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $7.40 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.18. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.99 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

EOG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $70.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 709.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.35. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $87.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,944,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,226 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $819,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,016 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,161,378 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $430,665,000 after purchasing an additional 199,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

