EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) PT Raised to $670.00 at Barclays

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $521.00 to $670.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EPAM. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $455.00 to $670.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $526.90.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $606.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a fifty-two week low of $291.51 and a fifty-two week high of $601.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $525.50. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.25, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.36.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,553.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.27, for a total transaction of $562,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,400,889.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,154,000 after buying an additional 82,512 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

