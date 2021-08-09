Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink raised Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.86. 86,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,804. The firm has a market cap of $597.58 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $6.31 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $13.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 million. Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 143.20% and a negative net margin of 1,139.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 427.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Epizyme will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Epizyme during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Epizyme by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

