Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Acquired by Sarasin & Partners LLP

Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the quarter. Equinix makes up about 2.9% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sarasin & Partners LLP owned about 0.39% of Equinix worth $281,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1,440.0% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 77 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total value of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $874.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $820.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $586.73 and a 1 year high of $845.62. The stock has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a PE ratio of 215.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $811.37.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. Research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

