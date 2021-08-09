Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQX. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$14.00 price objective on Equinox Gold and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CVE:EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. Equinox Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.25 and a twelve month high of C$8.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28. The firm has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a P/E ratio of -43.54.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

