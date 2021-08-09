Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for General Motors’ Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Motors in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now anticipates that the auto manufacturer will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.62. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for General Motors’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.52 EPS.

GM has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $55.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.51. General Motors has a 12-month low of $26.17 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $384,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,816,453.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in General Motors by 388.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 2,305.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

