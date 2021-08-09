Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) PT Raised to $91.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho cut Equity Residential from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.07.

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $84.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.00. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $85.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $291,981.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,700. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Equity Residential by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 640,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,981,000 after buying an additional 207,934 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 9,289.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 532,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 526,425 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after buying an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

