Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Bought by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 9,289.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 532,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,542,000 after acquiring an additional 526,425 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 38,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 76,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 30,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $2,539,000. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EQR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.07.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,033. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $85.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

