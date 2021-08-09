ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.730-$0.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:ESE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.07. The stock had a trading volume of 54,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,060. ESCO Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.30 and a 1 year high of $115.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

