Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate company. It owns, acquires and manages single-tenant properties which are net leased on a long-term basis to service-oriented and experience-based businesses. The company serves restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, health and fitness sector. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. is based in Princeton, New Jersey. “

EPRT has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.61.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.10. 383,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 892,653. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $30.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 29.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,460,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,630,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,708,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,089,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,578 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,221,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,727,000 after acquiring an additional 505,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,611,000 after acquiring an additional 553,404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

