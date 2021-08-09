ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Purchased by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MJ. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 733.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 33,047 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 11.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $17.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.70. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $34.58.

