EUNO Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 9th. In the last seven days, EUNO has traded up 18.2% against the dollar. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $14.13 million and approximately $3,990.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.63 or 0.01021604 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000866 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000096 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 48.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,281,403,713 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.