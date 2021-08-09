Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.040 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $362.80 million-$363.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $358.79 million.Everbridge also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $-0.150-$-0.140 EPS.

Shares of EVBG traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $144.44. The stock had a trading volume of 374,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.88.

In related news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $130,920.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,613.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.