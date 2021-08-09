Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Stock Holdings Cut by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 80.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,315 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 83,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after buying an additional 46,943 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,839 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter worth $99,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.88.

Shares of RE opened at $262.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.64. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $193.02 and a fifty-two week high of $281.27.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

