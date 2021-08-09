EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel Sells $51,120.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) General Counsel David W. Mason sold 2,000 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $51,120.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 110,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ EVER opened at $24.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $54.96.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $105.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.36 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 17.69%. EverQuote’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EVER. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its position in EverQuote by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 154,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 99,506 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 73,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 20,544 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 575,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,879,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EverQuote by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 142,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

