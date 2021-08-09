EvidenZ (BCDT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $245,049.00

EvidenZ (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 9th. In the last week, EvidenZ has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. EvidenZ has a market cap of $5.80 million and $245,049.00 worth of EvidenZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EvidenZ coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000475 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00052665 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002468 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00014623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $377.68 or 0.00824656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.76 or 0.00104274 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.37 or 0.00040117 BTC.

EvidenZ Profile

EvidenZ (BCDT) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. EvidenZ’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 38,099,244 coins. EvidenZ’s official Twitter account is @MyEvidenZ

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDT is the token linked to the EvidenZ framework, used by the company BCdiploma to allow hundreds of institutions to issue diplomas in a digital, decentralized and secure way. The BCDT is required to issue each certificate on the Ethereum blockchain. It is a utility token: for each certification, part of the BCDT used is burned by the smart contract of the EvidenZ ecosystem, reducing its total quantity. 40M BCDTs were issued during an ICO in January 2018: no more BCDTs will be issued after this date. Gitlab | Telegram | Medium “

EvidenZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EvidenZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EvidenZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EvidenZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

