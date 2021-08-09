Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €33.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EVK. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €37.00 ($43.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €31.51 ($37.07).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €29.14 ($34.28) on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €28.77.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

