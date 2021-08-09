Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Acquired by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $6,083,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,313,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,536,000 after purchasing an additional 154,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 910,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 74,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James M. Kohosek sold 50,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,661 shares of company stock worth $6,830,023. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AQUA opened at $36.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 1.88. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $36.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $369.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

