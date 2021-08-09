Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $168.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $185.00 to $168.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXPE. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Truist decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Expedia Group from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $177.29.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $148.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 1.73. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.89 and a fifty-two week high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 46.51%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.83) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock worth $28,818,931. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

