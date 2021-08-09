Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at BTIG Research

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) had its price objective decreased by BTIG Research from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the online travel company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities cut shares of Expedia Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $160.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $177.29.

EXPE opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.00. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $80.89 and a 12 month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The online travel company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.84. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 22.92% and a negative return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.83) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $11,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,458,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.69, for a total value of $47,907.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,769 shares of company stock valued at $28,818,931. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

