Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC decreased its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,411 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,649,551.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $12.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 123.54% and a net margin of 0.19%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

