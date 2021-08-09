Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock Holdings Cut by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,809 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.1% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Facebook were worth $64,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. United Bank raised its stake in Facebook by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 31.1% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 26,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,071,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Facebook from $395.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.85.

Shares of FB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $363.76. The company had a trading volume of 69,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,545,305. The company has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $377.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $345.89.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total value of $16,533,044.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,294,470 shares of company stock worth $781,352,486. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

