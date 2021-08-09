Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.13.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FAST traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,241,438. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.10.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Daniel L. Johnson purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.48 per share, with a total value of $55,480.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fastenal during the fourth quarter worth $254,009,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Fastenal during the first quarter worth $143,831,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,395 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 33.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,923,000 after purchasing an additional 842,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Fastenal by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,817,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,413,000 after purchasing an additional 792,222 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

