Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Upgraded by Hovde Group to “Outperform”

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) was upgraded by Hovde Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $18.50. Hovde Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.64% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Fidus Investment from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidus Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.33 on Monday. Fidus Investment has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.49 million, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.95.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 97.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $59,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $100,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 39.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the first quarter worth $197,000. 23.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

