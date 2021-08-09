Financial Contrast: InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) vs. TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for InMode and TransMedics Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 5 0 3.00 TransMedics Group 0 2 3 0 2.60

InMode presently has a consensus target price of $111.40, suggesting a potential downside of 2.41%. TransMedics Group has a consensus target price of $45.40, suggesting a potential upside of 41.61%. Given TransMedics Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TransMedics Group is more favorable than InMode.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and TransMedics Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 44.34% 45.87% 39.55% TransMedics Group -110.54% -26.18% -17.94%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.5% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of TransMedics Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

InMode has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransMedics Group has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InMode and TransMedics Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $206.11 million 17.71 $75.03 million $1.78 64.13 TransMedics Group $25.64 million 34.54 -$28.75 million ($1.16) -27.64

InMode has higher revenue and earnings than TransMedics Group. TransMedics Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InMode, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

InMode beats TransMedics Group on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions, as well as hands-free medical aesthetic products that target a range of procedures, such as skin tightening, fat reduction, and muscle stimulation. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Spain, India, Australia, and France, as well as through distributors in 47 countries. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body. Its Organ Care System includes OCS LUNG, a portable perfusion, ventilation, and monitoring system that maintains the organ at a near-physiologic state allowing physicians to assess and improve the condition of lungs between the donor and recipient sites; OCS Heart, a portable, warm perfusion, and monitoring system designed to keep a donor heart at a human-like, metabolically active state; and OCS Liver, a system that is evaluated in clinical trials for utilized and unutilized donor livers. TransMedics Group, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

