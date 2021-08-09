Financial Contrast: Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) versus Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:SPRQ) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Synchrony Financial and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synchrony Financial 0 1 10 0 2.91 Spartan Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus price target of $54.27, suggesting a potential upside of 10.83%. Spartan Acquisition Corp. II has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.29%. Given Spartan Acquisition Corp. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spartan Acquisition Corp. II is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synchrony Financial 21.76% 27.59% 3.60% Spartan Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synchrony Financial and Spartan Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synchrony Financial $16.07 billion 1.74 $1.39 billion $2.60 18.83 Spartan Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$17.83 million N/A N/A

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Acquisition Corp. II.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.8% of Spartan Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Synchrony Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Spartan Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans. In addition, it provides promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, and services and products, such as dental, vision, audiology, and cosmetic; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. Synchrony Financial was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Spartan Acquisition Corp. II

Spartan Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the energy value chain. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

