Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Finning International from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Finning International from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Finning International from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Finning International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF opened at $27.01 on Thursday. Finning International has a 52-week low of $14.74 and a 52-week high of $28.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.6779 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

