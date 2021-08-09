Firo Price Tops $6.36 on Top Exchanges (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. One Firo coin can now be bought for $6.36 or 0.00013795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Firo has traded 17.2% higher against the dollar. Firo has a market cap of $77.38 million and $6.40 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00021039 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded 189.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Becaz (BCZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001507 BTC.

BabyCZ (BCZ) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,172,005 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official website is zcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

