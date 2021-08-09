First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

FMBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered First Midwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 484.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter worth $63,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 341.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMBI stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.47. 12,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. First Midwest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $24.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.45.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.46%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

