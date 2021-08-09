First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $7.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 26.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $203.61. 29,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $204.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,832,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,112,000 after acquiring an additional 333,492 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,993,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $934,616,000 after acquiring an additional 204,708 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,141,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,751,000 after acquiring an additional 810,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,937,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,448,000 after acquiring an additional 112,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

