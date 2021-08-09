First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Holdings Cut by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,713 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises about 3.7% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. TPG Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

SKYY opened at $107.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.43. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $74.42 and a 1 year high of $112.02.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.